The Associated Press

GRAY, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old child has died after being pulled from a swollen Tennessee creek.

News outlets report crews found the toddler Saturday about a mile from where the child went missing in Washington County in eastern Tennessee.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement the child was pronounced dead at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen says the creek had been swollen from recent rains.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal says the investigation is continuing.

