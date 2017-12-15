DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of the 2-year-old boy who drowned in his family’s backyard pool in Florida.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Volusia County sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Gant said Colynn Mertz drowned behind a home in Deltona on Thursday afternoon. He said rescue workers could not revive the boy.
No further details have been released. Deputies continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the drowning.
Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com