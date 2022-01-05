DALLAS — A 2 1/2-year-old child inside a vehicle outside a Walmart store in Granbury, Texas, accidentally shot the child’s mother and younger sibling Wednesday after accessing a handgun concealed between the seat and center console, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:25 a.m. at a Walmart along U.S. Highway 377, Granbury police said.

The children’s 23-year-old mother was standing outside the driver’s side door and their 26-year-old father was standing behind the vehicle when the older child picked up the gun and it discharged once, police said.

The bullet went through the leg of the child’s 18-month-old sibling before going through their mother’s arm and into the side of her chest.

The mother was taken to a Fort Worth, Texas, hospital by air and the injured toddler was taken to a Fort Worth hospital by ground, police said.

While the toddler’s injury was not considered life-threatening, police said, the mother’s was more serious. Her condition was unknown Wednesday afternoon.

No other information, including the gender of the children and the names of those involved, has been released. It was unclear whether charges would be filed.

Granbury is about 70 miles southwest of Dallas.