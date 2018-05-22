LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Crews have plowed open two Wyoming mountain highways in the southeast part of the state.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says both Wyoming 130 and 70 are open for travel after crews cleared the roads of winter snow.
Wyoming 130 crosses the Snowy Range and 70 the Sierra Madre Range.
The two highways are closed annually during the winter and cleared in the spring.
In northern Wyoming, crews are still working to open sections of U.S. 212 over Beartooth Pass and 14A in the Bighorn Mountains.