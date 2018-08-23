MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Investigative Committee says an unidentified man has shot and wounded a police officer in Moscow and has been wounded by retaliatory fire.
The committee said the shooting happened late Thursday when the assailant fired at two policemen near the main Foreign Ministry building in downtown Moscow. Police shot back and wounded the attacker, who was hospitalized.
The assailant’s motive wasn’t immediately clear.
The Interfax news agency reported that the attacker fired a non-lethal weapon. It said he was badly wounded when police returned fire.
