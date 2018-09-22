MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two people shot by a colleague this week at a Wisconsin software company have been discharged from a Madison hospital.

UW Health spokesman Gian Galassi said Saturday that a third patient remains hospitalized in fair condition. Galassi says the two discharged patients were released Friday.

Authorities say WTS Paradigm employee Anthony Tong wounded four people at the company’s Middleton headquarters on Wednesday before police killed him in a shoot-out. One victim was only grazed.

A search warrant made public Friday shows that one of the victims was shot 10 times.

Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke has said Tong was not legally allowed to buy a gun. In 2004, Tong had his concealed-carry permit revoked in South Dakota after police said he was acting delusional and paranoid.

Tong’s motive remains a mystery.