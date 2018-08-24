Authorities say two people were wounded and two others arrested following what police described as a gun battle near a Northern California high school.
The Fairfield Police Department reports the shooting occurred near Armijo High School shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.
Officers say they arrived to find two suspects fleeing the scene following the battle between two groups.
Both suspects were arrested.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 5 rescued from flooding as hurricane pelts Hawaii with rain WATCH
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
- Sen. John McCain will no longer be treated for brain cancer, family says
- Oregon man gets jail time for harassing Yellowstone bison
- Powerful Hawaii hurricane downgraded to tropical storm VIEW
No further details on the shooting, the suspects or those wounded were immediately released.
Armijo High School was locked down as a precaution. But police say those on campus were safe.
Authorities arranged a nearby meeting place for parents to pick up their children while authorities continued to investigate.