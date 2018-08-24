Share story

By
The Associated Press

Authorities say two people were wounded and two others arrested following what police described as a gun battle near a Northern California high school.

The Fairfield Police Department reports the shooting occurred near Armijo High School shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Officers say they arrived to find two suspects fleeing the scene following the battle between two groups.

Both suspects were arrested.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

No further details on the shooting, the suspects or those wounded were immediately released.

Armijo High School was locked down as a precaution. But police say those on campus were safe.

Authorities arranged a nearby meeting place for parents to pick up their children while authorities continued to investigate.

The Associated Press