ATLANTA (AP) — Two theme park employees were hurt when a fire broke out in a train engine at Six Flags Over Georgia on Saturday.
The park said in a statement that no guests were on the train, and the flames were quickly contained.
WSB-TV reported that two workers were treated at a hospital for burns.
Video taken by guests shows brown smoke billowing from the train as the area was evacuated.
