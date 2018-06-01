SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say two women were gunned down at a downtown Scottsdale business on Friday afternoon.
One of the women walked to a parked bus near the business to seek help after being shot in the head. The woman later died.
Police followed her trail of blood to find another woman who had been fatally shot at the business in the Old Town part of Scottsdale not far from the city’s courthouse.
An investigation is ongoing.
