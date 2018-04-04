BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say two women were killed in a home invasion in Baltimore.

News outlets report that the 43-year-old and 22-year-old were shot by men who kicked in the back door of their home just before noon Wednesday. Police who arrived shortly thereafter found the women with gunshot wounds. They were taken to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa visited the scene. He said the women are believed to be mother and daughter.

Further details have not been released.