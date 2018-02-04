HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Two women rescued from a submerged car that crashed into a New Jersey lake remain in critical condition.
Hamilton Township police said 40-year-old Bernadette Joseph and 18-year-old Annelisa Forestin were in a car that went out of control Saturday morning, hit a guardrail, and went into Gropp’s Lake.
Fire department officials said the two spent about 15 minutes in the submerged vehicle, which was in about 12 to 15 feet of water.
Battalion Chief Clifford Willever of the Trenton Fire Department told NJ.com that divers from the marine rescue unit pulled both to safety.
They were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where a spokeswoman said both remained in critical condition Sunday. Willever said three divers were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.