TERREBONNE, Ore. (AP) — Two women have pleaded no contest to 10 counts of animal neglect for failing to care for more than 80 horses on a ranch in Terrebone.

The Bulletin reports that 67-year-old Linda Stream and her 42-year-old daughter, Christina Hart, entered the plea Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Courts after being indicted on 83 charges.

The newspaper says a concerned neighbor tipped authorities to the neglected horses at GreenGate Farms in March after noticing a growth on a horse’s face.

A welfare check found horses with severely overgrown hooves and tooth disease. Two had to be euthanized.

The remainins animals are now living at the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office rescue ranch and will be put up for adoption this fall.

The defendants will be sentenced next month.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com

