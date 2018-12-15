NEW YORK (AP) — Two women are in police custody after the death of a 4-month-old boy who was found unconscious and unresponsive in the lobby of a New York City hotel.
Dominic Greene, of Wilmington, Delaware, was taken by ambulance from the Hotel Pennsylvania in midtown Manhattan around 1:10 a.m. Saturday.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say a hotel employee called 911 after noticing that the boy wasn’t moving while the women were trying to book a room. The boy had no obvious signs of trauma.
Police say the women, acquaintances ages 24 and 26, were practically incoherent when officers arrived and that drugs were found at the scene.
They have not been charged.
Police say that neither woman was the boy’s mother. Investigators are looking into whether one was related to him.