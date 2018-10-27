SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say two women were injured when the third-floor balcony of their San Francisco home collapsed.
The San Francisco Fire Department reports the collapse happened at a single-family home in the city’s Outer Sunset District shortly after midnight Saturday.
The women were taken to San Francisco General Hospital. The San Francisco Chronicle reports they were seriously injured, but further details were not available.
Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter says police are investigating, and the city’s building inspectors will examine the property.
A balcony collapse in neighboring Berkeley in 2015 killed six people and injured seven.
An investigation determined that collapse was caused by dry rot in the balcony’s wooden beams.