RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of two women found in a Pennsylvania home appear to be a murder-suicide.
The bodies were found around 9 p.m. Monday in a home in Radnor Township. But authorities declined to release the women’s names and provide further details on their deaths, citing the ongoing investigation.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.
A motive for the killings remains under investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating