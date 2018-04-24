RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of two women found in a Pennsylvania home appear to be a murder-suicide.

The bodies were found around 9 p.m. Monday in a home in Radnor Township. But authorities declined to release the women’s names and provide further details on their deaths, citing the ongoing investigation.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

A motive for the killings remains under investigation.