CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two women were killed and three children were injured in a two-vehicle collision in southwest Missouri.

The accident occurred Thursday morning on Highway 5 in Camden County.

The report says a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Amber Metcalf, of Versailles, crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Jessica Brazil of Camdenton.

Both women died at the scene. Three children, ages 6, 4 and 2, who were passengers in Brazil’s vehicle, were taken to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was closed for nearly three hours after the accident.