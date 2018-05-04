FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Two women have been found dead in a Fresno motel and authorities say they may have died from a toxic chemical.
Police say the women were found dead at a Motel 6 shortly before 5 p.m. Friday after a maintenance worker smelled fumes and checked the room.
Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the women were found near the bathroom door and were wearing respirator masks. He says there was some sort of “chemical-making process” inside the room that apparently created sulfuric acid.
Dyer says investigators are trying to determine whether the women died accidentally or whether they may have been involved in a double suicide or even a murder-suicide.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- Quakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
Because of the fumes, six other people, including motel workers, were examined at a hospital.