NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Two women face charges in connection to the death of a man whose burned body was discovered in an empty field.

Prosecutors say Alondra Gil and Mercedes Diaz-Wright, both 22 and of Northampton, were arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court Wednesday on charges that include perjury and lying to an officer.

The women allegedly misled authorities in April during a grand jury investigation into the death of 44-year-old Daniel Cruz. Attorneys for both women could not be immediately identified.

Cruz’s burned body was found in a Hatfield field in March.

The bail for Diaz-Wright is set at $10,000 without prejudice, with a bail hearing set next Wednesday. Gil’s bail is set at $3,500 cash, with her net court appearance set for June.

The investigation into the death of Cruz is ongoing.