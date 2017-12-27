BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two women accused of attacking a pregnant woman and shooting her boyfriend has been arrested in Louisiana.
Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ-TV that 29-year-old Audrey Delone and 31-year-old Ashley Allen were arrested Tuesday in the Dec. 6 incident. Police say Delone and Allen followed the victim and his girlfriend from a store after an altercation in the parking lot.
During the pursuit, a police report states that Delone pointed a black firearm in the direction of the victim and his girlfriend, who was 6-months pregnant.
Police say a fight ensued at the residence. Delone began shooting at him as he was next to his girlfriend.
Delone is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons. Allen is charged with attempted murder and simple battery.