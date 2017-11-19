Share story

By
The Associated Press

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Two students with ties to Maryland have been selected as Rhodes scholars.

The Rhodes Trust announced scholarships Sunday for Naomi Mburu of Ellicott City and Nathan Bermel of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Bermel attends the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Mburu is a senior studying chemical engineering at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. She is the school’s first Rhodes scholar.

Bermel is a senior majoring in quantitative economics and political science and has a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks

The two are among 32 in the U.S. chosen as Rhodes scholars. Their scholarships cover postgraduate studies at Oxford University in England.

The Associated Press