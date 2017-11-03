RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Two western South Dakota weekly newspapers will publish their last issue next week.

The Rapid City Journal has announced that the Meade County Times-Tribune and the Butte County Post will publish their final issue on Wednesday. The next day, the Journal will begin publishing a daily Northern Hills page.

Journal Publisher Eugene Jackson says the move is aimed at “maximizing our resources.”

The new Northern Hills page will cover the towns of Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Lead, Deadwood and Spearfish, as well as smaller communities in the region. Meade County Times-Tribune Editor Deb Holland will anchor the coverage.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com