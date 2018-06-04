CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island prisons officials are investigating two weekend deaths at the state prison in Cranston.

An official with the Adult Correctional Institution tells WJAR-TV the deaths Sunday are unrelated and appear to be suicides.

Gina Caruolo says a 70-year-old inmate died in the infirmary at the Intake Service Center.

The other inmate, who was aged 53, was a recent commitment housed in a different part of the facility.

As is the case in all deaths in custody, state police are investigating.

No names were immediately released and Caruolo said the department is still notifying the inmates’ families.

___

Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com