ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two walrus calves are swimming on public view at SeaWorld Orlando.
Ginger was born at the Florida theme park in June. SeaWorld officials say Aku was rescued from a gold mining dredge off the coast of Alaska in October.
Officials say the pair of whiskered marine mammals have been socializing and receiving round-the-clock care while their new habitat was being prepared. The Wild Arctic exhibit also includes adult Pacific walruses and beluga whales.
Video provided by SeaWorld shows Ginger and Aku sliding on their bellies into blue pools in their icy habitat. The flippered pair have matching full mustaches.
Ginger’s birth was the first walrus birth at SeaWorld Orlando.