Share story

By
The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A New York state husband and wife are among the victims of a deadly plane crash in San Diego.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Robert Stelling of Southhampton died and his wife, Dawn Stelling, was injured in Saturday’s crash.

Another passenger was hurt and the pilot was injured when the single-engine Beech Bonanza lost engine power. It crashed on a baseball field next to an elementary school, then skidded into a home and burst into flames.

The names of the other victims haven’t been released.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Max Sansa lived in the home but had left for work minutes before the crash. His wife and 2-year-old daughter were out of town.

Sansa’s wife, Liz Serrano, tells the paper the couple lost everything, including their dog.

GoFundMe accounts have been created to help.

The Associated Press