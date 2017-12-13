SAN DIEGO (AP) — A New York state husband and wife are among the victims of a deadly plane crash in San Diego.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Robert Stelling of Southhampton died and his wife, Dawn Stelling, was injured in Saturday’s crash.
Another passenger was hurt and the pilot was injured when the single-engine Beech Bonanza lost engine power. It crashed on a baseball field next to an elementary school, then skidded into a home and burst into flames.
The names of the other victims haven’t been released.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
- Swedish Health nurses and caregivers vote no confidence in leadership
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Seahawks make a few roster moves, and referee for Sunday's critical game against Rams announced
Max Sansa lived in the home but had left for work minutes before the crash. His wife and 2-year-old daughter were out of town.
Sansa’s wife, Liz Serrano, tells the paper the couple lost everything, including their dog.
GoFundMe accounts have been created to help.