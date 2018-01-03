MILTON, Wis. (AP) — The Rock County medical examiner has identified two people who died in a highway crash involving three vehicles on New Year’s Day.

Thirty-four-year-old Tracy Ann Stolen, of Stoughton, was killed when the van she was driving collided with an SUV on Highway 59 in the Town of Milton about 3:30 a.m. Monday. Stolen died at the scene.

Twenty-three-year-old Kelsea Ann Anderson, of Milton, died when she got out of her SUV and was struck by a third vehicle that swerved to avoid the crash. Anderson was rushed to the hospital and died a short time later.