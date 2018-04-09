Share story

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials have identified two Las Vegas police officers that were involved in a fatal shooting where one man died.

KVVU-TV reports Officers Francisco Rivera and Padilla Mills were involved in the Friday shooting on the northeast Las Vegas.

The officers had been confronting a man driving recklessly with two females in the vehicle.

Police say the officers shot the male driver after he refused to follow their commands and pointed a firearm toward them.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died.

Rivera and Mills have both worked at the department since 2016.

They are on paid administrative leave.

Information from: KVVU-TV, http://www.kvvu.com

