BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities say two U.S. basketball players have been stabbed in a club in eastern Romania and one is in a serious condition.
Police said Darrell Bowie, 24, and Joseph McClain, 25, who play for local club ACS Cuza Braila were attacked Saturday night in the city after a fight broke out with locals. McClain sustained stab wounds to his chest and stomach and Bowie suffered a perforated lung.
He was transported by helicopter on Sunday to the Emergency Hospital in the capital, Bucharest.
Police spokeswoman Laura Dan said prosecutors were investigating.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Florence crawls west, with fierce rains and rising rivers VIEW
- Florida Taco Bell employee refuses to help client who doesn’t speak Spanish WATCH
- Trump’s China tariffs would hit more than 1,000 products
- 4 dead as Hurricane Florence drenches the Carolinas