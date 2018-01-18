STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two U.S.-based scientists have been awarded the 2018 Crafoord Prize for their contribution to climate research.
The prize committee says Japan-born Syukuro Manabe, a meteorologist based at Princeton University, and Susan Salomon, an American environmental scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, are sharing the 6 million Swedish krona ($748,000) prize.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Thursday cited their “fundamental contributions to understanding the role of atmospheric trace gases in Earth’s climate system.”
The Crafoord Prize is awarded in a different discipline each year. The academy gives it to honor achievements not always covered by its more famous Nobel Prizes. It is named after Holger Crafoord, a Swede who designed the first artificial kidney.
