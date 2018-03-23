CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s office says two University of New Hampshire researchers have been accused of misusing credit cards provided for federal research grant expenses to charge thousands of dollars of gift cards and personal items.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Hailong Zhang, a research project manager for UNH’s College of Life Sciences and Agriculture, and 45-year-old Jichun Zhang, a research assistant professor for its Institute for the Study of Earth, Oceans, and Space, were indicted on charges of using the cards multiple times to buy items from Amazon.com, Apple, Inc., and others and submitting fake receipts to UNH.

They were arrested Friday and scheduled for court appearances. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers or if they are related. An email seeking comment was sent to Hailong Zhang.