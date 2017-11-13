NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two private universities and four nonprofit groups in New Orleans are to share in a $13 million federal grant aimed at recruiting and training teachers.

The U.S. Department of Education grant was announced Monday at Xavier University of Louisiana. Xavier will receive grant money along with Loyola University-New Orleans, Teach for America of Greater New Orleans, the “teachNOLA” group, the Relay Graduate School of Education and New Schools for New Orleans.

The goal is for the recruitment and development of 900 effective teachers from diverse backgrounds for New Orleans schools by 2020.

The grant recipients will work through their individual programs. And they will collaborate on specific activities.