MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Two University of Montana students have been arrested after a clerk and a customer were injured in a shooting at a convenience store near the campus.

Based on a tip, University of Montana police arrested 19-year-old Ivory Brien of Arlee and another student at a dorm Wednesday.

Brien faces a charge of attempted deliberate homicide is expected to make an initial court appearance Friday. Officials in the county attorney’s office declined to say if Brien had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Officers say two men wearing dark-colored hoodies walked into a convenience before 4 a.m. Tuesday and one fired shots at a clerk and a customer. Both have since been treated and released from the hospital.

Police say an 18-year-old student also is in custody, but no charges have been filed.