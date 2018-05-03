HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge is ordering that there be two trials for a former Honolulu police chief, his deputy prosecutor wife and current and former officers facing corruption-related charges.

Judge J. Michael Seabright ruled Thursday that there will be one trial for allegations that Louis and Katherine Kealoha orchestrated the framing of a relative for a mailbox theft. Current and former police officers will be tried with the couple in this trial.

The Kealohas will face a second trial on their own for bank fraud and identity theft, including allegations that Katherine Kealoha bilked family members, banks and children whose trusts she controlled.

Seabright says prosecutors who argued for one trial didn’t show how the alleged framing conspiracy is logically related to the bank fraud and identity theft allegations.