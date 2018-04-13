ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — A chunk of the Mackinac Bridge can be yours if you can get it home — which is easier said than done.
Sections of the bridge’s original steel grating are going on the auction block. Each one is about 5.5 feet (1.6 meters) wide, 38 feet (11.5 meters) long and weighs two tons (1,814 kilograms).
The bridge is nearly 5 miles (8 kilometers) long. It connects Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas and crosses the waterway that links Lakes Huron and Michigan.
MLive.com reports that seven identical sections of the grating will be sold in an online auction that ends April 19 at 9 a.m. EDT.
The bridge authority says it will cut a section into two shorter pieces if the buyer wants and will load them for transport.
Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com