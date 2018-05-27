PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say two men will face charges following the discovery of a decomposed body in a Philadelphia park.
Police say one suspect will face a murder charge in connection with the body found in Pennypack Park a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials say he and the other suspect will both face counts of evidence-tampering, obstruction of justice and abuse of a corpse.
Police haven’t released the name of the victim, a possible cause of death, or when the victim may have died. Investigators also haven’t talked about the relationship between the victim and the two suspects.
