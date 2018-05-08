NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee high school students have been named 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

They are Rachel M. Fan of White Station High School in Memphis and Chapman D. Finn of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin. A total of 161 high school seniors around the country were recognized.

The U.S. Education Department said in a news release the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars chooses each year’s scholars based on academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, and evidence of community service, leadership and commitment to ideals.

Honorees will receive a Presidential Scholar Medallion at a ceremony June 24.