NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say they found two men accused of robbing a business hiding in its ceiling.
Nashville police say 31-year-old Jimmy Galindo Jr. and 26-year-old Marco Torres are both charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism.
Police say the men entered the business Thursday and tried to open its safe. When police arrived, they found the two hiding in the ceiling.
According to police, Torres surrendered, while an officer and his police dog were able to apprehend Galindo. Approximately $1,000 of damage was done to the business.
Police say Torres has multiple previous convictions for aggravated burglary and theft, while Galindo has prior convictions for vehicle theft, aggravated assault and theft.