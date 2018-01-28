PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say two teenage boys have been wounded in a drive-by shooting in Phoenix.
Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department say one of the teens is reported to be in extremely critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.
They say the other patient is reported to have suffered wounds to the arms and legs.
The names and ages of two teens haven’t been released.
Authorities don’t immediately have a description of the shooter.