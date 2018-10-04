PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a fistfight between two girls led to the stabbing of two boys who tried to intervene on the way to school.

Police say the boys, ages 15 and 16, were stabbed by an unidentified man in a passing car who might have misunderstood the situation, believing the boys were attacking the girls.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday as the teens were on their way to Randolph Technical High School.

The 15-year-old suffered stab wounds to his arm and leg. He is in stable condition. The 16-year-old was stabbed in the stomach and is in critical condition.

Witnesses said the boys were trying to break up the fight when the man with a knife came after them.

Police tell WPVI-TV they are looking for the suspect and combing through surveillance video.

___

Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com