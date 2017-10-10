MIAMI (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a Florida vehicle crash.

The Miami Herald reports that the crash occurred Monday in Miami-Dade County.

Police say a car and a pickup truck collided at an intersection, sending the car into a fire hydrant and tree. One of the car’s passengers was ejected and died at the scene. Another passenger died Tuesday morning at a Miami trauma center.

The car’s driver was also taken to the trauma center in critical condition. No injuries were reported to the truck’s driver.

The cause of the crash was being investigated. No citations were immediately issued.

