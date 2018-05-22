FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police say two teens, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman, who was killed in her Fort Worth apartment.
Fort Worth Police Lt. Paula Fimbres tells KXAS-TV that 31-year-old Yesenia Gutierrez was shot after the teens attempted to burglarize her apartment Friday afternoon.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office says Gutierrez suffered from shots to the neck and head.
Police arrested the boys after linking them to the shooting during a traffic stop. It’s unclear who was driving the car.
Authorities didn’t release the teens’ names because they’re juveniles. Minors ages 10 to 16 are considered juveniles in Texas.
The Texas Juvenile Justice Department says more than 130,000 minors have entered the juvenile justice system this year.
Information from: KXAS-TV, http://www.nbcdfw.com