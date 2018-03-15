LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police have arrested two 15-year-old boys suspected of helping rob a man riding his bike home from work.
The 49-year-old man says the robbery occurred early Wednesday morning after six teenage boys approached him. One of the boys shoved him off his bike and pointed a gun in his face. The boys then took his bike.
Officers sent to the area found the two boys. Police are seeking the remaining four.
The bike was recovered.
Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com