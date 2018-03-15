LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police have arrested two 15-year-old boys suspected of helping rob a man riding his bike home from work.

The 49-year-old man says the robbery occurred early Wednesday morning after six teenage boys approached him. One of the boys shoved him off his bike and pointed a gun in his face. The boys then took his bike.

Officers sent to the area found the two boys. Police are seeking the remaining four.

The bike was recovered.

___

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com