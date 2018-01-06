NEWINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut teens have been arrested after stealing 2 cars and ditching them in Newington.
Police said the 17-year-old males, who they did not identify, had apparently been reported missing from a juvenile residential facility in Hamden.
The cars had been stolen from South Windsor and New Haven and left in Newington. Police said they found one of the vehicles abandoned in a snowbank along Berlin Turnpike early Friday morning and the other not far away on a business property.
The juveniles were found walking along Berlin Turnpike a short time later.
They’ve been charged with two counts of third-degree larceny and two counts of conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny. They’re scheduled to appear in New Haven Juvenile Court at a later date.