ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Two northern Virginia teenagers have been arrested after police say they tried to impress a girl by posting threats to carry out a school shooting.

Fairfax County Police said Wednesday that the 14- and 15-year-old boys have been charged in juvenile court with threatening to commit harm on school property. They’ve been released to their parents’ custody.

Police say the boys posted the threats against Walt Whitman Middle School in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County to impress a girl but did not have the means to carry out the threat.

In a press release, police stressed that juveniles or anyone else could be subject to felony charges if they make such threats, even if those making the threats say they were just joking.