NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old face charges including murder after police say they shot two other teens in an Atlanta suburb, killing one of them.

Gwinnett County police say 16-year-old Zachary Nelson of Norcross was fatally shot just after 4 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex. A 17-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police say officers patrolling the area for suspects shortly after the shootings found two suspicious teens on bicycles who matched descriptions they’d been given.

The 16-year-old and the 14-year-old suspects, both males, each face one count of murder and two counts of armed robbery. The 16-year-old also faces two counts of aggravated assault. The Associated Press isn’t identifying the teen suspects because they are juveniles.

Police say robbery appears to have been the motive.