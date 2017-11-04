PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have identified the teenage brothers who died after being struck by a car in north Phoenix.
Police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said Saturday that 15-year-old Roger Gamez-Rodriguez and 17-year-old Iran Gamez were killed in the accident.
Fortune said witnesses reported the teens were fighting in the roadway at about 7:30 p.m. Friday when they were struck. Fortune said the driver of the car remained at the scene.
She says impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which happened near the intersection of Tatum and Shea boulevards.
