PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have identified the teenage brothers who died after being struck by a car in north Phoenix.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said Saturday that 15-year-old Roger Gamez-Rodriguez and 17-year-old Iran Gamez were killed in the accident.

Fortune said witnesses reported the teens were fighting in the roadway at about 7:30 p.m. Friday when they were struck. Fortune said the driver of the car remained at the scene.

She says impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which happened near the intersection of Tatum and Shea boulevards.