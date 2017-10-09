BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been transported to a hospital after the small plane they were in crashed in a desert area in Buckeye.

Federal Aviation Administration officials say the single-engine Nanchang China CJ-6 went down for unknown reasons around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

The plane was flying from Las Vegas to Goodyear.

Television footage shows the plane largely intact on the ground.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the names of the pilot and passenger aboard the plane or the conditions.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says the agency will investigate the cause of the crash.