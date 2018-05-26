PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two people have been injured in a Providence motorcycle crash.
WPRI-TV reports a man and a woman crashed shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Broad Street Saturday.
The driver broke his wrist, while the female passenger sustained a concussion. Both were transported to an area hospital and are expected to recover.
The cause of the crash is unknown. Police say neither will face charges.
___
Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com