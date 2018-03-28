GARFIELD, N.M. (AP) — Dona Ana County sheriff’s detectives have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting deaths of a couple in their Garfield home last weekend.
They say 29-year-old Luis Flores and 30-year-old Cristal Cardenas were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Las Cruces.
Authorities say the two are facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal solicitation.
Sheriff’s deputies and a Hatch police officer were dispatched to the home Sunday morning.
They found the bodies of 34-year-old Mario Cabral and 32-year-old Vanessa Rodriguez Mora.
Flores and Cardenas are being held without bond at the county Detention Center.
It’s unclear if either of them have a lawyer yet.