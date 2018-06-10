DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A small plane hit the corners of two homes in Florida and crashed into a retention pond.
Authorities say a flight instructor and student pilot survived Saturday’s crash in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the two men had cuts and were bleeding and were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. No one was injured inside the homes.
The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known but the National Transportation Safety Board was investigating.
The News-Journal reports it’s the fourth crash in the Daytona Beach area since early April.