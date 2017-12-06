NEW YORK (AP) — Two suburban New York railroads will have a 24-hour alcohol ban to help curb naughtiness during next weekend’s SantaCon event.

Newsday reports that the booze ban will be in effect from noon Saturday to noon Sunday on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority police will confiscate alcohol and issue summonses that could result in fines or jail. Violators could also get kicked off trains or out of stations.

The annual pub crawl draws revelers costumed as Santa and other Christmas characters.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com